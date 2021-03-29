Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 421K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (900 against 491 nits)
- 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 412 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 67W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
91
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|333 Hz
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +58%
1132
718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +37%
3518
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
310444
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +71%
722234
421515
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (12th and 123rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Magic 4.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (67 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
29:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 11 Pro +26%
148
117
Video quality
Mi 11 Pro +21%
117
97
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Pro +29%
143
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 725 USD
|~ 437 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.
