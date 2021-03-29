Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 421K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (900 against 491 nits)
  • 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 412 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +83%
900 nits
Honor 20 Pro
491 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +9%
91.4%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +58%
1132
Honor 20 Pro
718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +37%
3518
Honor 20 Pro
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
310444
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +71%
722234
Honor 20 Pro
421515
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (12th and 123rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic 4.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Pro +26%
148
Honor 20 Pro
117
Video quality
Mi 11 Pro +21%
117
Honor 20 Pro
97
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Pro +29%
143
Honor 20 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2019
Release date April 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

