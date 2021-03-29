Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Про
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (913 against 817 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 17% higher pixel density (515 vs 441 PPI)
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1130 and 927 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +12%
913 nits
Mate 40 Pro
817 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro
91.4%
Mate 40 Pro +3%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +22%
1130
Mate 40 Pro
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +5%
3496
Mate 40 Pro
3315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +3%
709134
Mate 40 Pro
687134

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 11
OS size - 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Pro +6%
148
Mate 40 Pro
140
Video quality
Mi 11 Pro +1%
117
Mate 40 Pro
116
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Pro +5%
143
Mate 40 Pro
136

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date April 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Mi 11 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 12 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro
6. Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Huawei Mate 40 Pro
8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mate 40 Pro
9. Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish