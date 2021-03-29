Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Про
VS
Ванплас 7 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4085 mAh
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (709K versus 470K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (913 against 626 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11 Pro
100
7 Pro
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 122 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +46%
913 nits
7 Pro
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +4%
91.4%
7 Pro
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +52%
1130
7 Pro
742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +30%
3496
7 Pro
2696
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +51%
709134
7 Pro
470294

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
7 Pro
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Pro +25%
148
7 Pro
118
Video quality
Mi 11 Pro +19%
117
7 Pro
98
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Pro +29%
143
7 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
7 Pro
91.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2019
Release date April 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) - 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro
6. Apple iPhone XR and OnePlus 7 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 7 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 7 Pro
9. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish