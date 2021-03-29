Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Про
VS
Ванплас 9 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11 Pro
100
9 Pro
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +4%
913 nits
9 Pro
877 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +1%
91.4%
9 Pro
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro
1130
9 Pro
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro
3496
9 Pro +4%
3644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +1%
709134
9 Pro
703705

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time - 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 140°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Pro
148
9 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11 Pro
117
9 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Pro
143
9 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 938 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. It has a better battery life and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

