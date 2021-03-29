Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Про
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 410 PPI)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (895 against 623 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +44%
895 nits
Nord 2 5G
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +7%
91.4%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +41%
1127
Nord 2 5G
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +24%
3428
Nord 2 5G
2769
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro
673481
Nord 2 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (10th and 58th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Pro +18%
148
Nord 2 5G
125
Video quality
Mi 11 Pro +11%
117
Nord 2 5G
105
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Pro +23%
143
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2021
Release date April 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
