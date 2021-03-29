Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.