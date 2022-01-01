Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Delivers 89% higher maximum brightness (1494 against 792 nits)

64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (798K versus 488K)

27% higher pixel density (515 vs 405 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 67W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Weighs 16 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 138.1% PWM - 231 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11 Pro +89% 1494 nits Galaxy A52s 5G 792 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Pro +8% 91.4% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Pro 131 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Video quality Mi 11 Pro 115 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Pro 128 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Pro n/a Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 August 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.