Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (709K versus 446K)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (913 against 794 nits)
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
90
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|495 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|92.39%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.4%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +57%
1130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +35%
3496
2589
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +59%
709134
446474
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|31.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (67 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
32:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 11 Pro +17%
148
Video quality
Mi 11 Pro +19%
117
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Pro +22%
143
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 725 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. It has a better display, performance, and battery life.
