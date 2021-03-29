Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10е
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (709K versus 399K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (913 against 714 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
  • 18% higher pixel density (515 vs 438 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 515 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 232 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +28%
913 nits
Galaxy S10e
714 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +10%
91.4%
Galaxy S10e
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +50%
1130
Galaxy S10e
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +80%
3496
Galaxy S10e
1941
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +77%
709134
Galaxy S10e
399929

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.0
OS size - 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2019
Release date April 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) - 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

