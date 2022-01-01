Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Weighs 23 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 805K)

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 1508 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3080 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Mi 11 Pro 1508 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +17% 1767 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Pro +2% 91.4% Galaxy S22 Ultra 90%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.82" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Pro 131 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Video quality Mi 11 Pro 115 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Pro 128 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date April 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a better performance and camera.