Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 249K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (908 against 623 nits)
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +46%
908 nits
Vivo V20
623 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +9%
91.4%
Vivo V20
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 618
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +102%
1136
Vivo V20
562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +106%
3504
Vivo V20
1702
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +176%
686852
Vivo V20
249014
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (21st and 290th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Vivo V20
40:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 -
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date April 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

