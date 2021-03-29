Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Pro vs Black Shark 3S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Black Shark 3S

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3S
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 79% higher maximum brightness (913 against 510 nits)
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Pro
vs
Black Shark 3S

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Pro +79%
913 nits
Black Shark 3S
510 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 222 gramm (7.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Pro +9%
91.4%
Black Shark 3S
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Xiaomi Black Shark 3S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +23%
1130
Black Shark 3S
915
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Pro +986%
3496
Black Shark 3S
322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Pro +5%
709134
Black Shark 3S
676315

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 Joy UI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4729 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time - 0:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2020
Release date April 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 675 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

