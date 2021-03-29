Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh
- Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 554K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (913 against 809 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Weighs 46 grams less
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1344 and 1139 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|290 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|234 gramm (8.25 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
iPhone 11 Pro +18%
1344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +10%
3521
3193
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Ultra +29%
715323
554471
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (67 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 36 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:36 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
17:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
143
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1150 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
