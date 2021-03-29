Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 58% higher pixel density (515 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (95 vs 78 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 12.4% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (950 against 708 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Weighs 40 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 510 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.8 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Ultra +34%
950 nits
iPhone XR
708 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +16%
91.4%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +2%
1149
iPhone XR
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +57%
3494
iPhone XR
2231
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra +29%
815210
iPhone XR
632228
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size 31 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Ultra
11:03 hr
iPhone XR +18%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Ultra
15:10 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Ultra +87%
28:05 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +44%
148
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra +22%
117
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +42%
143
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra +3%
89.5 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date April 2021 October 2018
Launch price ~ 1181 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

