Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

25% higher pixel density (515 vs 411 PPI)

Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh

Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (939 against 843 nits)

Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate

Has 2 SIM card slots

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Shows 19% longer battery life (30:01 vs 25:15 hours)

Weighs 27 grams less

The phone is 7-months newer

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.8% PWM 510 Hz 397 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 Ultra +11% 939 nits Pixel 6 843 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 234 g (8.25 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +10% 91.4% Pixel 6 83.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 31 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (21 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:09 hr 08:58 hr Watching video 12:44 hr 16:38 hr Gaming 04:34 hr 05:24 hr Standby 79 hr 92 hr General battery life Mi 11 Ultra 25:15 hr Pixel 6 +19% 30:01 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 128° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra +2% 139 Pixel 6 136 Video quality Mi 11 Ultra +4% 138 Pixel 6 133 Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra +12% 141 Pixel 6 126

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 Ultra +4% 89.5 dB Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date April 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It has a better display, software, camera, and design.