Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6a VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Supports wireless charging up to 67W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh

Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (939 against 869 nits)

Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate

Has 2 SIM card slots

20% higher pixel density (515 vs 429 PPI)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a Shows 28% longer battery life (32:23 vs 25:15 hours)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Weighs 56 grams less

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 1122 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 96.9% PWM 510 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 Ultra +8% 939 nits Pixel 6a 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 234 g (8.25 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Ceramic Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +10% 91.4% Pixel 6a 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 31 GB 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 67 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:09 hr 11:03 hr Watching video 12:44 hr 16:44 hr Gaming 04:34 hr 06:15 hr Standby 79 hr 91 hr General battery life Mi 11 Ultra 25:15 hr Pixel 6a +28% 32:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 128° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra +5% 139 Pixel 6a 133 Video quality Mi 11 Ultra +10% 138 Pixel 6a 126 Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra +16% 141 Pixel 6a 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 Ultra +2% 89.5 dB Pixel 6a 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 May 2022 Release date April 2021 June 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It has a better display, software, camera, and design.