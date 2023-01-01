Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (939 against 869 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 20% higher pixel density (515 vs 429 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (32:23 vs 25:15 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 1122 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.9%
PWM 510 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra +8%
939 nits
Pixel 6a
869 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 234 g (8.25 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +10%
91.4%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor
Max clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
1122
Pixel 6a +20%
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +5%
3467
Pixel 6a
3302
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra +1%
770224
Pixel 6a
762887
CPU 198271 208269
GPU 290845 305908
Memory 131669 110039
UX 151935 144068
Total score 770224 762887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra
5300
Pixel 6a +18%
6275
Max surface temperature 43.1 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 91% 55%
Graphics test 31 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 5300 6275
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11 Ultra +34%
13044
Pixel 6a
9720
Web score 11151 6092
Video editing 7599 5676
Photo editing 28687 17494
Data manipulation 10041 9105
Writing score 14676 15469
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (137th and 141st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 31 GB 14.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:09 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 04:34 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 79 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:15 hr
Pixel 6a +28%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +5%
139
Pixel 6a
133
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra +10%
138
Pixel 6a
126
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +16%
141
Pixel 6a
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11 Ultra +2%
89.5 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2022
Release date April 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It has a better display, software, camera, and design.

