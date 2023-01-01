Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (515 vs 416 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (29:08 vs 25:15 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 900 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.5%
PWM 510 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra
939 nits
Pixel 7 +3%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 234 g (8.25 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +8%
91.4%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +8%
1122
Pixel 7
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +6%
3467
Pixel 7
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra +3%
770224
Pixel 7
748242
CPU 198271 203616
GPU 290845 295372
Memory 131669 108654
UX 151935 142235
Total score 770224 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra
5300
Pixel 7 +23%
6523
Max surface temperature 43.1 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 91% 69%
Graphics test 31 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 5300 6523
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11 Ultra +24%
13044
Pixel 7
10551
Web score 11151 7506
Video editing 7599 6176
Photo editing 28687 17801
Data manipulation 10041 10086
Writing score 14676 15649
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (137th and 146th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 31 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:09 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:34 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 79 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:15 hr
Pixel 7 +15%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.3 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra
139
Pixel 7 +4%
145
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra
138
Pixel 7 +4%
143
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +1%
141
Pixel 7
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11 Ultra +1%
89.5 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date April 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It has a better display, software, and camera.

