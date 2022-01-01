Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (27:32 vs 25:28 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (1100 against 943 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 900 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97%
PWM 510 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra
943 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +17%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +3%
91.4%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +7%
1143
Pixel 7 Pro
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +9%
3491
Pixel 7 Pro
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra
776513
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
803944
CPU 198271 216931
GPU 290845 296692
Memory 131669 134893
UX 151935 152600
Total score 776513 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra
5308
Pixel 7 Pro +21%
6409
Stability 91% 68%
Graphics test 31 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5308 6409
PCMark 3.0 score 13096 11408
AnTuTu Ranking (102nd and 87th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 31 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 79 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr
Pixel 7 Pro +8%
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 -
Aperture f/2.3 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra
139
Pixel 7 Pro +6%
148
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra
138
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
143
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra
141
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra +1%
89.5 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date April 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
3. Xiaomi 12 or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
4. Xiaomi 12T Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Google Pixel 7 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 12 or Google Pixel 7 Pro
7. OnePlus 10 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro
8. Google Pixel 6a or Google Pixel 7 Pro
9. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish