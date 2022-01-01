Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Huawei Nova 9 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Huawei Nova 9 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 521K)

Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (937 against 605 nits)

31% higher pixel density (515 vs 392 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 67W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 The phone is 6-months newer

Weighs 59 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Price Huawei Nova 9 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 515 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 100% PWM 510 Hz 500 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11 Ultra +55% 937 nits Nova 9 605 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +2% 91.4% Nova 9 89.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12 OS size 31 GB 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 67 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:54 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Ultra 11:03 hr Nova 9 +9% 12:00 hr Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Ultra +7% 15:10 hr Nova 9 14:14 hr Talk (3G) Mi 11 Ultra +6% 28:05 hr Nova 9 26:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 128° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra 148 Nova 9 n/a Video quality Mi 11 Ultra 117 Nova 9 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra 143 Nova 9 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Ultra 89.5 dB Nova 9 +1% 90.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.