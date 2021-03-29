Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs LG V60 ThinQ
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the LG V60 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (913 against 623 nits)
- 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 531K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
89
81
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|83.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|169.3 mm (6.67 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|234 gramm (8.25 oz)
|214 gramm (7.55 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +24%
1139
915
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +9%
3521
3243
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Ultra +35%
715323
531535
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|LG UX
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (67 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 36 min)
|Yes (80% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|0:36 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
23:31 hr
Talk (3G)
28:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|27 mm
|30 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
143
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1150 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.352 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.544 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
