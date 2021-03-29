Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the LG V60 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.