Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 937 nits)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 771K)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

The phone is 10-months newer

Weighs 33.5 grams less

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 1127 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 510 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Ultra 937 nits 10 Pro +38% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +2% 91.4% 10 Pro 90%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Ultra 1127 10 Pro +10% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Ultra 3474 10 Pro +19% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Ultra 771342 10 Pro +31% 1007290 CPU 198271 229138 GPU 290845 438172 Memory 131669 172155 UX 151935 168167 Total score 771342 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Ultra 5415 10 Pro n/a Stability 90% - Graphics test 32 FPS - Graphics score 5415 - PCMark 3.0 score 13106 - AnTuTu Results (36th and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 31 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Ultra 11:03 hr 10 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Ultra 15:10 hr 10 Pro n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 Ultra 28:05 hr 10 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 128° 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra 148 10 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 11 Ultra 117 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra 143 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Ultra 89.5 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.