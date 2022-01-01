Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 10R – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 10R

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (515 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1131 and 991 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 48 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 510 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Ultra
935 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +4%
91.4%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +14%
1131
OnePlus 10R
991
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
3471
OnePlus 10R +7%
3699
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra
767572
OnePlus 10R +2%
785967
CPU 198271 187166
GPU 290845 313787
Memory 131669 139641
UX 151935 146237
Total score 767572 785967
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Graphics score 5404 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13093 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr -
Watching video 12:44 hr -
Gaming 04:46 hr -
Standby 79 hr -
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2022
Release date April 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

