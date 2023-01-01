Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 67W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (946 against 769 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 773K)
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (32:53 vs 25:03 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 67W)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 1137 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 515 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.9%
PWM 510 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra +23%
946 nits
OnePlus 11
769 nits
Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 234 g (8.25 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +2%
91.4%
OnePlus 11
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 740
GPU clock 840 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
1137
OnePlus 11 +30%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
3510
OnePlus 11 +39%
4879
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra
773859
OnePlus 11 +68%
1301387
CPU 198271 268819
GPU 290845 581162
Memory 131669 249222
UX 151935 198185
Total score 773859 1301387
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra
5297
OnePlus 11 +139%
12677
Max surface temperature 43.1 °C 48.1 °C
Stability 91% 58%
Graphics test 31 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 5297 12677
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10891 -
Video editing 7595 -
Photo editing 28571 -
Data manipulation 9807 -
Writing score 14675 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (159th and 10th place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size 31 GB 37 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:00 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 16:41 hr
Gaming 04:23 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 79 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:03 hr
OnePlus 11 +31%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +4%
139
OnePlus 11
134
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra +14%
138
OnePlus 11
121
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +11%
141
OnePlus 11
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11 Ultra +4%
89.5 dB
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2023
Release date April 2021 January 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

