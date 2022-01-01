Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Find X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
VS
Оппо Find X5 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Oppo Find X5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (943 against 769 nits)
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1143 and 1007 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (29:38 vs 25:28 hours)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1013K versus 776K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.1%
PWM 510 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra +23%
943 nits
Find X5 Pro
769 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +2%
91.4%
Find X5 Pro
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +14%
1143
Find X5 Pro
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +2%
3491
Find X5 Pro
3439
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra
776513
Find X5 Pro +31%
1013778
CPU 198271 233641
GPU 290845 443346
Memory 131669 174280
UX 151935 159010
Total score 776513 1013778
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra
5308
Find X5 Pro +79%
9496
Stability 91% 63%
Graphics test 31 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 5308 9496
PCMark 3.0 score 13096 11740
AnTuTu Android Ranking (102nd and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 31 GB 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr 10:45 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 79 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr
Find X5 Pro +16%
29:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +7%
139
Find X5 Pro
130
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra +10%
138
Find X5 Pro
126
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +8%
141
Find X5 Pro
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB
Find X5 Pro
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2022
Release date April 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

