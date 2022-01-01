Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (943 against 769 nits)
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1143 and 1007 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Shows 16% longer battery life (29:38 vs 25:28 hours)
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1013K versus 776K)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.1%
|PWM
|510 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|234 gramm (8.25 oz)
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +14%
1143
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +2%
3491
3439
|CPU
|198271
|233641
|GPU
|290845
|443346
|Memory
|131669
|174280
|UX
|151935
|159010
|Total score
|776513
|1013778
|Stability
|91%
|63%
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|5308
|9496
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13096
|11740
AnTuTu Android Ranking (102nd and 30th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|31 GB
|24.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (67 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|08:18 hr
|10:45 hr
|Watching video
|12:44 hr
|14:34 hr
|Gaming
|04:46 hr
|06:09 hr
|Standby
|79 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|110°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +7%
139
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra +10%
138
126
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +8%
141
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.
Cast your vote
4 (40%)
6 (60%)
Total votes: 10