Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Realme 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (773K versus 510K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (944 against 619 nits)
  • 25% higher pixel density (515 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (33:03 vs 25:28 hours)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.9%
PWM 510 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Ultra +53%
944 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +9%
91.4%
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra +52%
773469
Realme 9 Pro Plus
510160
CPU 198271 137857
GPU 290845 140090
Memory 131669 100175
UX 151935 127716
Total score 773469 510160
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra +136%
5404
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2292
Stability 91% 99%
Graphics test 32 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 5404 2292
PCMark 3.0 score 13093 10740
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (57th and 187th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 31 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 79 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +30%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB
Realme 9 Pro Plus +2%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2022
Release date April 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Huawei P50 Pro
6. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 8 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
10. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish