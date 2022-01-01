Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.