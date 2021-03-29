Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Oppo Realme GT 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (926 against 648 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 67W
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 48 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
89
81
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|96%
|PWM
|510 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|234 gramm (8.25 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Realme GT 5G +2%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3478
3495
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
695879
Realme GT 5G +6%
738862
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (9th and 11th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|31 GB
|18.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (67 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:03 hr
Realme GT 5G +21%
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Realme GT 5G +7%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Ultra +15%
28:05 hr
24:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
143
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1181 USD
|~ 409 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
