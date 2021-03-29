Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Realme GT 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Oppo Realme GT 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
VS
Оппо Реалми GT 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Oppo Realme GT 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (926 against 648 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Realme GT 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96%
PWM 510 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Ultra +43%
926 nits
Realme GT 5G
648 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +6%
91.4%
Realme GT 5G
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Oppo Realme GT 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
1119
Realme GT 5G +2%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Ultra
695879
Realme GT 5G +6%
738862
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (9th and 11th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 31 GB 18.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Ultra
11:03 hr
Realme GT 5G +21%
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Ultra
15:10 hr
Realme GT 5G +7%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Ultra +15%
28:05 hr
Realme GT 5G
24:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB
Realme GT 5G +1%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 1181 USD ~ 409 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
2. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
4. Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
5. Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
6. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Oppo Realme GT 5G
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo Realme GT 5G
8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Oppo Realme GT 5G
9. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT 5G
10. Oppo Realme X7 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish