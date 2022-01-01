Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.