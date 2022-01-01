Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (767K versus 433K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 27% higher pixel density (515 vs 405 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 67W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (935 against 830 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Shows 28% longer battery life (32:32 vs 25:28 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Weighs 45 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|85.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|510 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|234 gramm (8.25 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +54%
1131
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +84%
3471
1882
|CPU
|198271
|124022
|GPU
|290845
|123474
|Memory
|131669
|74582
|UX
|151935
|111356
|Total score
|767572
|433225
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|32 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5404
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13093
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|31 GB
|36 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (67 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|08:18 hr
|09:42 hr
|Watching video
|12:44 hr
|16:03 hr
|Gaming
|04:46 hr
|05:57 hr
|Standby
|79 hr
|111 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +33%
148
111
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra +26%
117
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +36%
143
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
