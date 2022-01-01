Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
VS
Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (767K versus 433K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 27% higher pixel density (515 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (935 against 830 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (32:32 vs 25:28 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 510 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Ultra +13%
935 nits
Galaxy A53 5G
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +7%
91.4%
Galaxy A53 5G
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68
GPU clock 840 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +54%
1131
Galaxy A53 5G
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +84%
3471
Galaxy A53 5G
1882
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra +77%
767572
Galaxy A53 5G
433225
CPU 198271 124022
GPU 290845 123474
Memory 131669 74582
UX 151935 111356
Total score 767572 433225
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Graphics score 5404 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13093 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 31 GB 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr 09:42 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 16:03 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 79 hr 111 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr
Galaxy A53 5G +28%
32:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +33%
148
Galaxy A53 5G
111
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +36%
143
Galaxy A53 5G
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date April 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Mi 11 Ultra
2. 9 Pro vs Mi 11 Ultra
3. 11T Pro vs Mi 11 Ultra
4. 10 Pro vs Mi 11 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 12 vs Mi 11 Ultra
6. Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A53 5G
7. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A53 5G
8. Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A53 5G
9. Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A53 5G
10. Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy A53 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish