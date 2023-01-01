Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

76 out of 100
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
VS
71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (773K versus 518K)
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 403 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 67W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (37:16 vs 25:03 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM 510 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra
946 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +4%
987 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 234 g (8.25 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +10%
91.4%
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +47%
1137
Galaxy A54 5G
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +29%
3510
Galaxy A54 5G
2726
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra +49%
773859
Galaxy A54 5G
518185
CPU 198271 155921
GPU 290845 148262
Memory 131669 85150
UX 151935 126072
Total score 773859 518185
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra +88%
5297
Galaxy A54 5G
2819
Max surface temperature 43.1 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 91% 98%
Graphics test 31 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 5297 2819
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11 Ultra +1%
12919
Galaxy A54 5G
12729
Web score 10891 10146
Video editing 7595 7235
Photo editing 28571 25973
Data manipulation 9807 11000
Writing score 14675 16543
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 31 GB 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:00 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 17:55 hr
Gaming 04:23 hr 05:28 hr
Standby 79 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:03 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +49%
37:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +31%
139
Galaxy A54 5G
106
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra +20%
138
Galaxy A54 5G
115
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +32%
141
Galaxy A54 5G
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11 Ultra +1%
89.5 dB
Galaxy A54 5G
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2023
Release date April 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Mi 11 Ultra vs 12T Pro
2. Mi 11 Ultra vs 10 Pro
3. Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12
4. Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A14 5G
6. Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A34 5G
7. Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A73 5G
8. Galaxy A54 5G vs Pixel 7
9. Galaxy A54 5G vs Galaxy A52s 5G
10. Galaxy A54 5G vs iPhone 13
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский