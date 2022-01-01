Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Galaxy M53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy M53

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
VS
Самсунг Галакси М53
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy M53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 436K)
  • 31% higher pixel density (515 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher peek brightness (934 against 801 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (32:35 vs 25:28 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 58 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Galaxy M53

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 900 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 510 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra +17%
934 nits
Galaxy M53
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +7%
91.4%
Galaxy M53
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy M53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +55%
1128
Galaxy M53
727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +72%
3462
Galaxy M53
2018
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra +76%
771005
Galaxy M53
436989
CPU 198271 104808
GPU 290845 132253
Memory 131669 92909
UX 151935 110164
Total score 771005 436989
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra +143%
5339
Galaxy M53
2198
Stability 91% 99%
Graphics test 31 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 5339 2198
PCMark 3.0 score 13093 9840
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (44% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr 10:49 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 16:47 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 05:49 hr
Standby 79 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr
Galaxy M53 +28%
32:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 128° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB
Galaxy M53
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2022
Release date April 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
2. OnePlus 9 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
3. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Mi 11 Ultra
4. OnePlus 10 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 12 or Mi 11 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or Galaxy M53
7. Oppo Realme 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M53
8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G or Samsung Galaxy M53
9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G or Samsung Galaxy M53

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish