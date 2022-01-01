Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

21% higher pixel density (515 vs 425 PPI)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 937 nits)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 771K)

Weighs 67 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 515 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 510 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Ultra 937 nits Galaxy S22 +38% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +5% 91.4% Galaxy S22 87.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 840 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Ultra 1127 Galaxy S22 +4% 1176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Ultra 3474 Galaxy S22 +3% 3591 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Ultra 771342 Galaxy S22 +15% 890211 CPU 198271 221779 GPU 290845 378872 Memory 131669 147967 UX 151935 149643 Total score 771342 890211 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Ultra 5415 Galaxy S22 n/a Stability 90% - Graphics test 32 FPS - Graphics score 5415 - PCMark 3.0 score 13106 - AnTuTu Phone Scores (36th and 9th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1 OS size 31 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 128° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra 148 Galaxy S22 n/a Video quality Mi 11 Ultra 117 Galaxy S22 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra 143 Galaxy S22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Ultra 89.5 dB Galaxy S22 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date April 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.