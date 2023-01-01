Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Shows 73% longer battery life (43:45 vs 25:15 hours)

Shows 73% longer battery life (43:45 vs 25:15 hours) 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 771K)

60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 771K) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1274 against 937 nits)

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1274 against 937 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Price Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 515 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 900 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 510 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 Ultra 937 nits Galaxy S23 Ultra +36% 1274 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 234 g (8.25 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +2% 91.4% Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 31 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:09 hr 16:59 hr Watching video 12:44 hr 19:11 hr Gaming 04:34 hr 05:08 hr Standby 79 hr 133 hr General battery life Mi 11 Ultra 25:15 hr Galaxy S23 Ultra +73% 43:45 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 16320 x 12240 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 128° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra 139 Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Video quality Mi 11 Ultra +1% 138 Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra +1% 141 Galaxy S23 Ultra 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Ultra 89.5 dB Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 February 2023 Release date April 2021 February 2023 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.