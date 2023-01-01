Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

21% higher pixel density (515 vs 425 PPI)

Has a built-in infrared port

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Shows 14% longer battery life (28:41 vs 25:15 hours)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 770K)

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Weighs 47 grams less

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1122 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9 PPI 515 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus - Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 97% PWM 510 Hz 120 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 Ultra +3% 939 nits Galaxy Z Flip 4 910 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 234 g (8.25 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof IP68 IPX8 Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +11% 91.4% Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 31 GB 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:09 hr 09:18 hr Watching video 12:44 hr 11:31 hr Gaming 04:34 hr 04:09 hr Standby 79 hr 110 hr General battery life Mi 11 Ultra 25:15 hr Galaxy Z Flip 4 +14% 28:41 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 Ultra +4% 89.5 dB Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 August 2022 Release date April 2021 August 2022 SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.2 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.