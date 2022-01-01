Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Vivo V23 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Vivo V23 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

29% higher pixel density (515 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 67W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 630K)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (937 against 794 nits)

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Shows 16% longer battery life (110 vs 95 hours)

The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 63 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Price Vivo V23 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 515 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 510 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Ultra +18% 937 nits V23 Pro 794 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +2% 91.4% V23 Pro 89.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12 OS size 31 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 128° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra 148 V23 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 11 Ultra 117 V23 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra 143 V23 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Ultra 89.5 dB V23 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.