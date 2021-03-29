Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs X60 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Vivo X60 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (95 vs 77 hours)
  • 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (950 against 823 nits)
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • Weighs 55 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
X60 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 515 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 510 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Ultra +15%
950 nits
X60 Pro
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +1%
91.4%
X60 Pro
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +10%
1151
X60 Pro
1051
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
3533
X60 Pro
3530
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Ultra
706189
X60 Pro +3%
730308
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (16th and 8th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 11.1
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Ultra +10%
11:03 hr
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Ultra
15:10 hr
X60 Pro +33%
20:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Ultra +16%
28:05 hr
X60 Pro
24:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB
X60 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2020
Release date April 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 1181 USD ~ 812 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

