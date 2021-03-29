Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Vivo X70 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Vivo X70 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo X70, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

29% higher pixel density (515 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 67W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (801K versus 672K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 The phone is 6-months newer

Weighs 53 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 510 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Ultra 941 nits Vivo X70 +6% 995 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +6% 91.4% Vivo X70 86.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Ultra +13% 1127 Vivo X70 1000 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Ultra +3% 3474 Vivo X70 3372 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Ultra +19% 801535 Vivo X70 672624 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List (12th and 66th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 12 OS size 31 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh Charge power 67 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:56 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Ultra 11:03 hr Vivo X70 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Ultra 15:10 hr Vivo X70 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 Ultra 28:05 hr Vivo X70 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7864 x 5200 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 128° 116° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra 148 Vivo X70 n/a Video quality Mi 11 Ultra 117 Vivo X70 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra 143 Vivo X70 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Ultra 89.5 dB Vivo X70 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.