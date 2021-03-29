Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs X70 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
VS
Виво X70 Pro Plus
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (95 vs 84 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (1019 against 941 nits)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
X70 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 517 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 510 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Ultra
941 nits
X70 Pro Plus +8%
1019 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +1%
91.4%
X70 Pro Plus
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X70 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +2%
1127
X70 Pro Plus
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +1%
3474
X70 Pro Plus
3454
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra
801535
X70 Pro Plus
803303
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 12
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Ultra
11:03 hr
X70 Pro Plus +28%
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Ultra +5%
15:10 hr
X70 Pro Plus
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Ultra +14%
28:05 hr
X70 Pro Plus
24:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date April 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Huawei Mate 40 Pro
6. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and OnePlus 9 Pro
8. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
9. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo X60 Pro
10. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Huawei P50 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish