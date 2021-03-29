Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Vivo X70 Pro Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Shows 13% longer battery life (95 vs 84 hours)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (1019 against 941 nits)

The phone is 6-months newer

Weighs 21 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 517 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 510 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Ultra 941 nits X70 Pro Plus +8% 1019 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +1% 91.4% X70 Pro Plus 90.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo X70 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Ultra +2% 1127 X70 Pro Plus 1104 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Ultra +1% 3474 X70 Pro Plus 3454 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Ultra 801535 X70 Pro Plus 803303 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (12th and 11th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 12 OS size 31 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 128° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra +6% 148 X70 Pro Plus 139 Video quality Mi 11 Ultra +2% 117 X70 Pro Plus 115 Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra +6% 143 X70 Pro Plus 135

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Ultra 89.5 dB X70 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro Plus.