Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Xiaomi 12 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

23% higher pixel density (515 vs 419 PPI) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (985K versus 800K)

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 941 nits)

Weighs 54 grams less

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1130 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.28 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 419 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 510 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Ultra 941 nits Xiaomi 12 +16% 1096 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Ultra +2% 91.4% Xiaomi 12 89.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz - FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 Ultra 1130 Xiaomi 12 +9% 1234 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 Ultra 3476 Xiaomi 12 +10% 3835 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 Ultra 800060 Xiaomi 12 +23% 985042 CPU 208989 - GPU 303798 - Memory 135116 - UX 155840 - Total score 800060 985042 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 Ultra 5423 Xiaomi 12 n/a Stability 90% - Graphics test 32 FPS - Graphics score 5423 - PCMark 3.0 score 12241 - AnTuTu Benchmark Results (14th and 2nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 OS size 31 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 Ultra 11:03 hr Xiaomi 12 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 Ultra 15:10 hr Xiaomi 12 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11 Ultra 28:05 hr Xiaomi 12 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 128° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 - Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Ultra 148 Xiaomi 12 n/a Video quality Mi 11 Ultra 117 Xiaomi 12 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Ultra 143 Xiaomi 12 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Ultra 89.5 dB Xiaomi 12 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 December 2021 Release date April 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12.