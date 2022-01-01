Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs 12 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs 12 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi 12 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 506K)
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 13% higher peek brightness (934 against 823 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (29:36 vs 25:28 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Weighs 61 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
12 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 510 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra +13%
934 nits
12 Lite
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +4%
91.4%
12 Lite
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +44%
1128
12 Lite
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +19%
3462
12 Lite
2916
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra +52%
771005
12 Lite
506837
CPU 198271 -
GPU 290845 -
Memory 131669 -
UX 151935 -
Total score 771005 506837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra
5339
12 Lite
n/a
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5339 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13093 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr 10:17 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 14:14 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 05:12 hr
Standby 79 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr
12 Lite +16%
29:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB
12 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date April 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
