Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.