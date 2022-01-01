Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 15% higher pixel density (515 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1122 and 921 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (31:59 vs 25:28 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
Xiaomi 12T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 510 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra
941 nits
Xiaomi 12T +1%
948 nits
Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +5%
91.4%
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 840 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra +22%
1122
Xiaomi 12T
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
3472
Xiaomi 12T +8%
3740
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra
766548
Xiaomi 12T +2%
781464
CPU 198271 -
GPU 290845 -
Memory 131669 -
UX 151935 -
Total score 766548 781464
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5309 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13093 -
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (94th and 81st place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr 10:26 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 13:24 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 05:33 hr
Standby 79 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr
Xiaomi 12T +26%
31:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 -
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB
Xiaomi 12T
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date April 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It has a better camera and design.

