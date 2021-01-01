Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1554 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3046 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (635K versus 457K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (925 against 801 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1305 and 1076 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +15%
925 nits
iPhone 11 Pro
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +11%
91.4%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1076
iPhone 11 Pro +21%
1305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +10%
3457
iPhone 11 Pro
3152
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
449813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +39%
635421
iPhone 11 Pro
457576

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +17%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +12%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +65%
28:00 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2019
Release date January 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

