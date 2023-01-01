Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (919 against 799 nits)

Has 2 SIM card slots

12% higher pixel density (515 vs 458 PPI)

Reverse charging feature

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Shows 61% longer battery life (41:09 vs 25:31 hours)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 515 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 900 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 59 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 +15% 919 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 +5% 91.4% iPhone 14 Plus 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 55 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:45 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 10:58 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 06:12 hr Standby 98 hr 146 hr General battery life Mi 11 25:31 hr iPhone 14 Plus +61% 41:09 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.3 f/1.9 Focal length 27 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 127 iPhone 14 Plus +6% 135 Video quality Mi 11 107 iPhone 14 Plus +36% 146 Generic camera score Mi 11 120 iPhone 14 Plus +11% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 n/a iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 September 2022 Release date January 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.