Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

VS
Xiaomi Mi 11
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (919 against 799 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 12% higher pixel density (515 vs 458 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (41:09 vs 25:31 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 59 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 +15%
919 nits
iPhone 14 Plus
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +5%
91.4%
iPhone 14 Plus
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2840 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1075
iPhone 14 Plus +59%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3461
iPhone 14 Plus +31%
4537
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11
785614
iPhone 14 Plus +1%
794381
CPU 206267 197630
GPU 290773 331488
Memory 125989 134708
UX 163427 134652
Total score 785614 794381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11
5107
iPhone 14 Plus +86%
9492
Max surface temperature - 44 °C
Stability 91% 75%
Graphics test 30 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 5107 9492
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11
12661
iPhone 14 Plus
n/a
Web score 11178 -
Video editing 7615 -
Photo editing 28312 -
Data manipulation 9909 -
Writing score 14806 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 55 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:45 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 10:58 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 98 hr 146 hr
General battery life
Mi 11
25:31 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +61%
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
iPhone 14 Plus +6%
135
Video quality
Mi 11
107
iPhone 14 Plus +36%
146
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
iPhone 14 Plus +11%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2022
Release date January 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
