Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 11
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Comes with 2779 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 1821 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 26% more screen real estate
  • Has a 2.11 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 122% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 676 nits)
  • 58% higher pixel density (515 vs 326 PPI)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (707K versus 480K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1350 and 1157 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 515 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +122%
1504 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
676 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +40%
91.4%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1157
iPhone SE (2020) +17%
1350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +9%
3848
iPhone SE (2020)
3517
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +47%
707875
iPhone SE (2020)
480471

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 April 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 11 and iPhone 11
2. Mi 11 and Galaxy S20
3. Mi 11 and 8 Pro
4. Mi 11 and iPhone 12 Pro Max
5. Mi 11 and Galaxy S21
6. iPhone SE (2020) and Galaxy S10e
7. iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR
8. iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11 Pro
9. iPhone SE (2020) and OnePlus 8
10. iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 8 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish