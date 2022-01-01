Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Xiaomi Mi 11
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Comes with 2582 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 2018 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 26% more screen real estate
  • Has a 2.11 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (89 vs 62 hours)
  • 58% higher pixel density (515 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (919 against 601 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 1075 points
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 515 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +53%
919 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
601 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +40%
91.4%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1075
iPhone SE (2022) +59%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3461
iPhone SE (2022) +34%
4628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11
725858
iPhone SE (2022)
724557
CPU 179142 197658
GPU 285634 298378
Memory 115349 105062
UX 149741 128775
Total score 725858 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5290 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12813 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 55 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +11%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 +42%
13:57 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +126%
28:00 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 March 2022
Release date January 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

