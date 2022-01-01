Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
- Comes with 2582 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 2018 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 26% more screen real estate
- Has a 2.11 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 44% longer battery life (89 vs 62 hours)
- 58% higher pixel density (515 vs 326 PPI)
- Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (919 against 601 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 1075 points
- Weighs 52 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1075
iPhone SE (2022) +59%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3461
iPhone SE (2022) +34%
4628
|CPU
|179142
|197658
|GPU
|285634
|298378
|Memory
|115349
|105062
|UX
|149741
|128775
|Total score
|725858
|724557
|Stability
|92%
|-
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5290
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12813
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:26 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +11%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 +42%
13:57 hr
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +126%
28:00 hr
12:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5380 x 3620
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|January 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
