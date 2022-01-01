Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.