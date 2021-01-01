Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11
VS
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1658 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 2942 mAh
  • Delivers 114% higher maximum brightness (1482 against 692 nits)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 417K)
  • 58% higher pixel density (515 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 12.4% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
iPhone XR
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 91.4% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +114%
1482 nits
iPhone XR
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mi 11 +16%
91.4%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +2%
1119
iPhone XR
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +70%
3769
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +68%
702805
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 55 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2018
Release date January 2021 October 2018
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

