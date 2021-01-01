Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Asus Zenfone 8

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
Xiaomi Mi 11
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Has a 0.91 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (927 against 807 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (515 vs 446 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
98
Zenfone 8
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +15%
927 nits
Zenfone 8
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +10%
91.4%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1091
Zenfone 8 +4%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11
3532
Zenfone 8 +3%
3640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11
644609
Zenfone 8 +5%
678691
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (29th and 21st place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 ZenUI 8
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Zenfone 8 +10%
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Zenfone 8 +14%
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 +30%
28:00 hr
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Zenfone 8
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Zenfone 8
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Zenfone 8
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 May 2021
Release date January 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 688 USD ~ 650 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8.

