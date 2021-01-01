Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Google Pixel 4a

Xiaomi Mi 11
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 268K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1460 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3140 mAh
  • Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (1470 against 792 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
99
Pixel 4a
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
Pixel 4a
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
96
Pixel 4a
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
71
Pixel 4a
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
82
Pixel 4a
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
88
Pixel 4a
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +86%
1470 nits
Pixel 4a
792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +10%
91.4%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 618
GPU clock 840 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +103%
1120
Pixel 4a
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +129%
3773
Pixel 4a
1645
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +162%
702025
Pixel 4a
268324
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (4th and 189th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time - 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 August 2020
Release date January 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

