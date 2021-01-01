Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Google Pixel 5

Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 11
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 319K)
  • Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (1470 against 697 nits)
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4080 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 19% higher pixel density (515 vs 432 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
99
Pixel 5
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
100
Pixel 5
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
96
Pixel 5
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
71
Pixel 5
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
82
Pixel 5
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
88
Pixel 5
74

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 +111%
1470 nits
Pixel 5
697 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +6%
91.4%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 +87%
1120
Pixel 5
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +110%
3773
Pixel 5
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 +120%
702025
Pixel 5
319488
AnTuTu Android Rating (4th and 126th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 107°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 5
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2020
Release date January 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 575 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 or Xiaomi Mi 11
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Xiaomi Mi 11
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Xiaomi Mi 11
4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Xiaomi Mi 11
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Xiaomi Mi 11
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Google Pixel 5
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Google Pixel 5
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Google Pixel 5
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Google Pixel 5
10. OnePlus 8 or Google Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish