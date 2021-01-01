Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 403 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4600 mAh

The phone is 10-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 515 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Mi 11 +7% 917 nits Pixel 6 Pro 859 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 +3% 91.4% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11 +4% 1075 Pixel 6 Pro 1038 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11 +24% 3482 Pixel 6 Pro 2803 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11 +7% 723861 Pixel 6 Pro 675965 CPU 179142 167563 GPU 285634 278665 Memory 115349 91371 UX 14741 138716 Total score 723861 675965 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11 5373 Pixel 6 Pro +15% 6186 Stability 93% 54% Graphics test 32 FPS 37 FPS Graphics score 5373 6186 PCMark 3.0 score 12867 11301 AnTuTu 9 Ranking (40th and 69th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 55 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11 11:26 hr Pixel 6 Pro +9% 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) Mi 11 13:57 hr Pixel 6 Pro +13% 15:35 hr Talk (3G) Mi 11 +7% 28:00 hr Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 127 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 11 107 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 120 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 October 2021 Release date January 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11.