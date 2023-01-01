Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Google Pixel 6a VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 20% higher pixel density (515 vs 429 PPI)

20% higher pixel density (515 vs 429 PPI) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Shows 27% longer battery life (32:23 vs 25:31 hours)

Shows 27% longer battery life (32:23 vs 25:31 hours) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 1075 points

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 1075 points Weighs 18 grams less

Weighs 18 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 11 Price Google Pixel 6a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 +6% 919 nits Pixel 6a 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 +10% 91.4% Pixel 6a 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size - 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 55 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:45 hr 11:03 hr Watching video 10:58 hr 16:44 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 06:15 hr Standby 98 hr 91 hr General battery life Mi 11 25:31 hr Pixel 6a +27% 32:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 127 Pixel 6a +5% 133 Video quality Mi 11 107 Pixel 6a +18% 126 Generic camera score Mi 11 120 Pixel 6a +2% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 n/a Pixel 6a 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 May 2022 Release date January 2021 June 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11.