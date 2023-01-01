Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Google Pixel 6a

Ксиаоми Ми 11
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Xiaomi Mi 11
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 20% higher pixel density (515 vs 429 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (32:23 vs 25:31 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 1075 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11
88
Pixel 6a
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11
64
Pixel 6a
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11
71
Pixel 6a
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11
67
Pixel 6a
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11
84
Pixel 6a
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11
71
Pixel 6a
72

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 +6%
919 nits
Pixel 6a
869 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 +10%
91.4%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor
Max clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11
1075
Pixel 6a +25%
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 +5%
3461
Pixel 6a
3302
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 +3%
785614
Pixel 6a
762887
CPU 206267 208269
GPU 290773 305908
Memory 125989 110039
UX 163427 144068
Total score 785614 762887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11
5107
Pixel 6a +23%
6275
Max surface temperature - 41.4 °C
Stability 91% 55%
Graphics test 30 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 5107 6275
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11 +30%
12661
Pixel 6a
9720
Web score 11178 6092
Video editing 7615 5676
Photo editing 28312 17494
Data manipulation 9909 9105
Writing score 14806 15469
AnTuTu Rating (128th and 141st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 14.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:45 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 10:58 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 98 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Mi 11
25:31 hr
Pixel 6a +27%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11
127
Pixel 6a +5%
133
Video quality
Mi 11
107
Pixel 6a +18%
126
Generic camera score
Mi 11
120
Pixel 6a +2%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 May 2022
Release date January 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11.

