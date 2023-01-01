Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Google Pixel 7 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on December 28, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 2 SIM card slots

24% higher pixel density (515 vs 416 PPI)

Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Shows 14% longer battery life (29:08 vs 25:31 hours)

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 515 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 900 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 919 nits Pixel 7 +5% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 +8% 91.4% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 55 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:45 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 10:58 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 05:26 hr Standby 98 hr 73 hr General battery life Mi 11 25:31 hr Pixel 7 +14% 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 5380 x 3620 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.3 - Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 127 Pixel 7 +14% 145 Video quality Mi 11 107 Pixel 7 +34% 143 Generic camera score Mi 11 120 Pixel 7 +17% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 n/a Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 October 2022 Release date January 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 7. It has a better camera, design, and sound.